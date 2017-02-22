Win Lee Brice & Justin Moore Tickets!

This weekend will be a winner’s weekend on WGEL! Be listening this Friday & Saturday, February 24 & 25 and if you’re the correct caller when we open the ticket window, you’ll win a four pack of tickets to see Lee Brice, Justin Moore, and William Michael Morgan on Friday, March 3 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

It’s the “American Made Tour”…Lee Brice, Justin Moore, and William Michael Morgan……..WGEL has tickets and we want to send you and three friends!

It’s a winner’s weekend – this weekend! – on WGEL! Tune in Friday & Saturday, February 24 & 25 for YOUR chance to win!

AND BE SURE TO WATCH THE WGEL FACEBOOK AND TWITTER PAGES FOR MORE CHANCES TO WIN!