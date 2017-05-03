Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Be listening to WGEL Monday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 10…When you hear our “Mother’s Day Sounder”, be one of the first five callers and you’ll be registered to win this year’s WGEL Mother’s Day Prize Package.

This fantastic prize package includes:

$25 gift certificate to the County Depot at South Central FS

$25 gift certificate to Denny’s Restaurant in Vandalia, America’s Diner

$25 gift certificate to Scott’s Processing in Carlyle, your old fashioned mom and pop butcher shop

$25 gift certificate to Capri IGA, courtesy of Southern OB-Gyn

Godiva Chocolate Truffles from Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store

Fresh flowers

A copy of Willie Nelson’s new album. “God’s Problem Child”

A copy of Jessi Colter’s new album, “The Psalms”

And a copy of Jessi Colter’s new book, “An Outlaw and a Lady”, about her life with Waylon Jennings

WINNER ANNOUNCED THURSDAY, MAY 11!