Congratulations To Our Candy Jar Winner!

Congratulations to Shirley Bohle, of Greenville – the winner of WGEL’s Candy Jar Contest at the Bond County Fair!

There were 332 pieces of candy in our jar.

No one guessed correctly, but five people guessed 333 and we randomly drew a winner from those.

Shirley won $100 cash, four tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, four tickets to the August 26 Indy race at Gateway, and several country music CDs. (We also hooked the other four folks up with some CDs and Indy tickets.)

FUN FACT: Shirley Bohle’s husband, Walter, was our candy jar winner last year! This happens from time to time…back when we used to count water melon seeds, there were a few different folks who won the prize for more than one year.