WGEL Candy Jar At The Bond County Fair!

The 2017 Bond County Fair is Thursday, August 3 through Tuesday, August 8 and WGEL will be there every afternoon and evening. Stop by and meet your favorite WGEL personalities; sign up for the Cash Call, Secret Word, and Wheel of Meat; and…enter to win the WGEL Candy Jar Contest!!!

Once again this year, WGEL has a big jar of candy at our booth at the Bond County Fair. You can stop by and guess how many individual pieces of candy are in the jar. The winner will receive four tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana (for use this season); four tickets to the August 26 Indy race at Gateway; $100 cash; and several country music CDs, including Gretchen Wilson’s new album.

