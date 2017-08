Indy Racing is coming to Gateway Motorsports Park on Saturday Aug 26 and you could be there courtesy of WGEL!!!

Be listening Thursday Aug 24, when you hear “The Roar Of The Engines” Miff and Brad style…be caller number 4, and you’ll get the hookup with 4 tickets to see Indy Racing at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Don’t miss your chance to win Indy Race tickets Thursday Aug 24 from WGEL!