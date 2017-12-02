Christmastime is here again! And your favorite holiday game, “Who’s Minding the Christmas Store” is coming soon!

It’s our annual tradition at WGEL…listen in and be the correct caller…we’ll name some of our sponsors for you to choose from and if you pick the right store, you’ll win a prize from that sponsor! The fun starts Monday, December 11!

You must be 18 years old to play and you may only win once.

You could win great prizes from local businesses like Greenville True Value, Bradford National Bank, Southern OB-Gyn, LTD Automotive, Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store, Will o’th Wind, Scott’s Processing, The Country Depot at South Central FS, and The First National Bank.

Who’s Minding the Christmas Store?!?! Coming to WGEL Monday, December 11!