Win Cardinals/Comets Tickets

The Greenville Comets and the O’Fallon Panthers will take the field at Busch Stadium directly following the Cardinals / Diamondbacks game Sunday April 8, @ 1:15.

WGEL has your chance to get registered to win tickets at multiple locations around the area!!!

Stop by and register today at…

Greenville True Value

Kahuna’s Burgers & More

Country Financial

Greenville Tire Service

Greenville Buchheit

Register at each location, no purchase necessary, one pair of tickets will be given away at each business!

The tickets are good for both the Cardinals and Comets games.

WGEL is your source for tickets to see the Cardinals host the Diamondbacks and the Comets taking on the O’Fallon Panthers Sunday, April 8. Get registered today! Winners will be announced Tuesday, April 3.