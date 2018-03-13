Win Circus Tickets!!!

Ever wanted to run away and join the circus? WGEL has your chance Tuesday, March 20! If you’re the right caller when we open the Circus Ticket Window, you can win tickets to see the Moolah Shrine Circus at the Family Arena in St. Charles. You can pick from eight show times from Thursday, March 22 through Sunday, March 25.

