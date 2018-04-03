2018 Comets/Cardinals Winners

Congratulations to our winners of Comets/Cardinals tickets. They are: Jim Lindsey of Mulberry Grove…Raecine Koonce of Witt…Jamie Oglesby of Mulberry Grove…Kailah Hilmes of Carlyle…and…Steve Hasenmyer of Sorento.

They each won a pair of tickets to see the Comets take on the Diamondbacks this Sunday at Busch Stadium…and of course that game will be followed by the Comets game as they take on the O’Fallon Panthers on the big league field.

Thanks to our sponsors: Greenville True Value…Kahuna’s Burgers & More…Country Financial…Greenville Tire Service…and…Buchheit

Stay tuned for your next chance to win with WGEL!

And remember…if you can’t make it to the game Sunday, you’ll be able to hear the Comets game this Sunday, right after the Cardinals game is over. Jeff Leidel will have the live play-by-play from Busch Stadium.