WGEL’s Bond County Fair Bean Jar Contest

The 2018 Bond County Fair is Thursday, August 2 through Tuesday, August 7 and, as usually, WGEL will be there every afternoon and evening. Stop by and meet your favorite WGEL personalities; sign up for the Cash Call, Secret Word, and Wheel of Meat; and…enter to win our annual Bond County Fair counting contest!!!

This year, WGEL has a big Mason jar of GREEN BEAN SEEDS at our booth in the metal exhibitor’s building. You can stop by and guess how many individual beans are in the jar. The winner will receive four tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana (for use this season); four tickets to the August 25 Veryizon Indy Car Series race at Gateway; $100 cash; and several country music CDs..

