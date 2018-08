Wildey Theatre is hosting Country Music Legend Bobby Bare Friday Sept 14 and The Hayride wants to send you to the show!

With nearly 5 dozen top 40 hits, Country Music Hall of Famer, Bobby Bare is one of the most iconic country artists of our time.

Listen to the Hayride this Sunday Sept 9, 7-10pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bobby Bare live at the Wildey Theatre Friday Sept 14.