The “Let’s Go Fishing Show” is coming to the Gateway Center in Collinsville – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 4-6 and WGEL wants to send you!

This long running show (25+ years!) features a wide variety of fishing tackle, rods and reels, and aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats. You will find accessories such as trolling motors, depth finders and other fishing related products and services.

Representatives from resorts and destinations will be there to help you plan a fishing trip to a nearby lake, Ozark retreat, charter fishing trip, or a Canadian adventure.

Tune in to the WGEL Sports Shop this Saturday, December 29. If you’re the correct caller, you’ll win tickets to the “Let’s Go Fishing Show” next weekend at the Gateway Center in Collinsville!!!