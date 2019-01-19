Win Whitetails Unlimited Banquet Tickets

The Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited banquet is Saturday, February 9, starting at 5:00 p.m. in the KC Hall in Highland.

There will be a social hour, 2-meat buffet, and games.

Tickets are $45.00 for a single, $20.00 for a spouse, and $20.00 for children.

The deadline to order tickets is Wednesday, January 30….but you can win a free pair Tuesday, January 22 on WGEL!

Be listening Tuesday and when we open the phone lines, be the correct caller and you’ll win!

For more information or to order tickets, call Greg Zykan at 339-8112…and listen for your chance to win a pair – free – Tuesday on WGEL!