Alternate Heat Warnings

Winter is here and that means cold weather. Residents are always trying to stay warm and many use alternative sources of heat.

Greenville Fire District Chief Dennis Wise urges safety when using space heaters and fireplaces.

Wise said heaters should be kept away from anything that is flammable, including furniture & walls. Keep small children away from heaters as well. Wise also reminds us that the cord attached to a space heater is rated for that device, but you should not use an extension cord with it, as that cord may not be able to handle the electrical load.

If you have a fireplace, make sure they’re inspected before you use it and make sure the flu is clean and clear of any buildups or obstructions.

Chief Wise said space heaters should not be used as primary sources of heat. He said they aren’t designed to heat large areas. Kerosene heaters should not be used in an enclosed area. He said without ventilation, heaters with an open flame can cause carbon monoxide buildup.

Fire safety instructions are always available by calling the non-emergency numbers of the fire department, 664-4265. As always, if an emergency occurs, dial 9-1-1.