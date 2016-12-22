AUDIO: Holy Family Hospital Convenient Care Interview

As previously reported on WGEL, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville has relocated their Convenient Care Clinic.

You can read that article in full below. You can also click the media player below to hear WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin talk with Mandy Ennen, a nurse practitioner at Convenient Care, about the move, the clinic, and much more…

HSHS Holy Family Hospital has announced the relocation of Convenient Care walk-in clinic to its new location easily accessible to area residents. Starting Tuesday, December 20, patients will find Convenient Care located within the Greenville Medical Arts Building at 700 Dewey Street in Greenville. The practice will continue normal operations at its present location through December 19.

Holy Family’s Convenient Care walk-in clinic is a quicker, more convenient approach for patients needing to be seen by a healthcare provider during or after normal hours, but do not necessarily need an emergency room.

The clinic is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. People can skip the wait by making an appointment on the hospital’s web site at hshsholyfamily.org and clicking on “Convenient Care.”

The types of illness and injuries that can be treated at the Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic include:

Allergies and asthma

Broken fingers and toes

Bronchitis

Minor Cuts needing stitches

Earaches and eye infections

Fevers and flu

Headaches

Moderate back problems

Sinus infections

Skin rashes and infections

Sore throats and coughs

Sprains and strain

Stomach ailments

Urinary tract infections

Vomiting or diarrhea

Most other minor injuries and illnesses

The phone number of HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Convenient Care Walk-In Clinic is 618-664-9390. For more information, visit Holy Family Hospital’s web site at hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.