AUDIO: Holy Family Hospital Convenient Care Interview

As previously reported on WGEL, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville has relocated their Convenient Care Clinic.
You can read that article in full below. You can also click the media player below to hear WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin talk with Mandy Ennen, a nurse practitioner at Convenient Care, about the move, the clinic, and much more…
HSHS Holy Family Hospital has announced the relocation of Convenient Care walk-in clinic to its new location easily accessible to area residents. Starting Tuesday, December 20, patients will find Convenient Care located within the Greenville Medical Arts Building at 700 Dewey Street in Greenville. The practice will continue normal operations at its present location through December 19.
Holy Family’s Convenient Care walk-in clinic is a quicker, more convenient approach for patients needing to be seen by a healthcare provider during or after normal hours, but do not necessarily need an emergency room.
The clinic is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. People can skip the wait by making an appointment on the hospital’s web site at hshsholyfamily.org and clicking on “Convenient Care.”
The types of illness and injuries that can be treated at the Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic include:
Allergies and asthma
Broken fingers and toes
Bronchitis
Minor Cuts needing stitches
Earaches and eye infections
Fevers and flu
Headaches
Moderate back problems
Sinus infections
Skin rashes and infections
Sore throats and coughs
Sprains and strain
Stomach ailments
Urinary tract infections
Vomiting or diarrhea
Most other minor injuries and illnesses
The phone number of HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Convenient Care Walk-In Clinic is 618-664-9390. For more information, visit Holy Family Hospital’s web site at hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.