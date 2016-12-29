Aviston 4H Holiday Spirit

The 4-H pledge states, “I pledge my head to larger thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, my health to better living for my club, my community, my country and my world.” 4-H members embody this pledge at the holiday season and year round. Service in the community is an important part of 4-H clubs’ yearly activities.

The Aviston 4-H Aces worked with the Snack Pack Program of Clinton County in December to package meals for youth in need in Clinton County. The Snack Pack Program meets once a month to package about 400 meals that are then distributed to youth in communities and school districts across the county. The program strives to make sure youth have food to eat on weekends when school is not in session. The Aviston 4-H Aces also collected Christmas gifts for residents at Hoyleton Children’s home.

The St. Rose Clover Crew collected toys for BCMW, and the Sugar Creek 4-H Country Kids collect toys for Toys for Joy. The Clinton County 4-H Federation, which has teenaged club members from all over Clinton County, adopted a family through Leaps of Love. The members chipped in their own money, and worked together to shop for and wrap gifts. They were also able to deliver the gifts to the family they adopted.

4-H clubs and their members work to improve their communities throughout the year, but felt a special desire at Christmas to help other kids in our area. For more information about 4-H community service activities, call the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.