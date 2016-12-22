The Greenville Board of Adjustments met Tuesday night and approved a variance request from Nyla Strole to erect a metal building on her property at 1101 Ridge Avenue.

It was stated during the public hearing that the building will be built south of a horse barn on the property. After the new building is up, plans are to tear down the horse barn.

The variance is needed to accommodate the size of the new building which will be a maximum of 42 by 60 feet.

There were no public comments during the hearing and variance approval was recommended by Greenville Code Enforcement Officer Joe Craver.

The board of adjustments unanimously approved a motion to recommend to the city council that the variance be granted.