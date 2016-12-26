Brighton Man Killed In Garage Fire

A Brighton man died Sunday in a garage fire.

According to the Macoupin County Coroner’s office, at 1:51 a.m. Sunday, December 25, a caller to Macoupin County 911 reported a garage fire at a residence on Brighton Bunker Hill Road. Brighton Betsey Ann Firefighters responded along with Macoupin County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Macoupin County Coroner.

The victim is identified as Thomas J. Vernatti, age 83, who lived alone.

The Illinois Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Weber & Rodney Funeral Home will be in charge of funeral arrangements.