Cafeteria Tables & Playgrounds

Normal wear of cafeteria tables has led to the Bond County Unit 2 school board purchasing some new ones.

At its recent meeting, the board approved buying 19 new tables at a total cost of $20,899.62.

Superintendent Wes Olson said some tables have become a safety hazard to lift every day. The district will use facilities sales tax money for the tables, which will go in cafeterias at various attendance centers.

Playgrounds in Units 1 and 2 will soon have new equipment, thanks to the Pre-School For All Expansion Grant received by Unit 2. The new equipment will help develop Kindergarten Readiness Program students’ gross motor skills.

The grant covers all of the costs, which total $116,786. The equipment will go to the Greenville Elementary School, Pocahontas School, Sorento School, and the Mulberry Grove Elementary School.