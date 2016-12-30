Celebrating 200 Years of Bond County

Bond County will be celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2017.

The first event in the bicentennial year is scheduled for Thursday, January 5 at 7 p.m. in the Bond County courthouse. A historical program will be presented by Kevin Kaegy and Circuit Court Judge John Knight in the second-floor courtroom.

The Bond County Board plans to meet that evening and a special board resolution, commemorating the anniversary, will be presented during the 7 p.m. program.

The event is free and open to the public. The Benjamin Mills Chapter of the DAR will serve refreshments.

Bond County Bicentennial Committee Chairman John Coleman said the event will be streamed live on the @bond county bicentennial Facebook page so it can be seen by those unable to attend.

Other bicentennial events are being planned by the committee for later in 2017.

Bond County was formed by the Illinois Territorial Legislature on January 4, 1817.