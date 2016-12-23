City Council Repairs

At its December meeting, the Greenville City Council approved making repairs and reinforcements to the north end of Sunset Point.

City Manager Dave Willey reported city trucks, trash trucks and buses have damaged driveways on that end of the street, which is a dead end.

Property owners have agreed to allow the city to pour a concrete driveway so trucks can use it to turn around.

The total cost for materials is estimated at $4,000. The city street department will do the work.

The council approved spending $8,650 to repair an influent pump at the water plant. The work will be done by Missouri Machinery and Engineering of St. Louis.