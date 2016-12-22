City Leaves

The City of Greenville has extended its leaf vacuuming program until the end of the year.

Bill Grider, city public works superintendent, said there are still many leaves on the ground and on trees. So the city has extended leaf vacuuming to give residents a chance to rake leaves to the street on nice days.

Grider said residents can always bag leaves and the city will pick them up.

Additional information is available by calling the municipal building at 664-1644.