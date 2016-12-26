County Board Appointments

The Bond County Housing Authority recently announced the resignation of Nancy Kapp as resident commissioner. The group has recommended Carla Birdsong to fill that seat. In the recent Bond County Board meeting, board member Wes Pourchot expressed concern that the seat should be filled by the number two vote-getter from the resident election that was originally held to fill the role. Pourchot also said he preferred to have a representative from outside the City of Greenville, to ensure a more county-wide perspective. The matter was tabled.

The county board also passed a resolution to reduce the size of the Board of Commissioners of the Bond County Housing Authority from 7 commissioners to 5.

The Bond County 911 board has three members with expiring terms; Robert Neer, Steven Unterbrink, and Rex Catron. The trio will be reappointed in the county board’s next meeting.