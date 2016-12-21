County Board Talks Rabies

In their meeting Tuesday, the Bond County Board heard from local veterinarian, Dr. Edmar Schreiber, who expressed his concern over the possible public health implication of the recent increase in county rabies vaccination fees. In the new year, the fees will increase from $2 for a one-year vaccination and $4 for a multi-year vaccine to $10 for a one-year vaccination and $20 for a multi-year vaccine. Schreiber said he was concerned people may opt out of having their animals vaccinated due to the higher cost. Board members explained the increase in cost was an effort to improve the county’s animal control program and facilities and will bring Bond County more in line with amounts charged in surrounding counties.

The board approved a recommendation from the Bond County Board of Health for an option to purchase, within the next 9 months, the westernmost two acres of the unimproved portion of the health department land immediately adjacent to 4th Street and south of the building and parking lot, which is currently rented as farmland. As recently reported on WGEL, the land may be purchased by a developer for an Alzheimer’s care facility.