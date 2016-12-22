Fatal Crash In Fayette County

A Ramsey man was fatally injured in an automobile crash Wednesday afternoon, December 21.

Sheridith Durbin, age 70, was southbound on county road 1400E in a pickup truck. According to information from the Fayette County Coroner’s office, Durbin pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Shawna Storm of Ramsey, at the intersection of county roads 1400E and 2800N. A Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy and Ramsey Firefighters responded to the scene. Fayette County Coroner Bruce Bowen pronounced Durbin dead at the scene at 5:04 p.m.

The Fayette County Coroner and Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.