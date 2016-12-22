Firemen Battling Cold

The recent dose of cold weather, along with icy conditions, is a reminder that the job performed by area volunteer firefighters is difficult, especially in the cold.

Greenville Fire District Chief Dennis Wise said the weather can slow down response times. He said it took crews quite a while to get to accident scenes on the interstate Friday due to the weather. He said the cold also poses a challenge by freezing water sources and equipment.

Chief Wise said cold and icy conditions are especially treacherous for firefighters. He said people have fallen and injured themselves due to ice. On one occasion a firefighter actually froze to a ladder. Wise said fire crews will request additional help from other departments in order to have extra help and give personnel a break.

Fire departments throughout the area urge residents to always think fire safety.