Greenville College Lecture

Greenville College has announced the first Andrews Lecture in Christian Unity.

Dr. Michael Gorman will speak on February 15. The lecture is titled “That They May All Be One: New Testament Images of Christian Unity”.

Gorman holds the Raymond Brown Chair in Biblical Studies at St. Mary’s Seminary and University at Baltimore, Maryland. He has written a dozen books on the Bible and Christian ethics.

The lecture will be in the Whitlock Music Center at 7 p.m. on February 15. It is free and open to the public.