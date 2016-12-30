Hemker Honored

Dr. Lynette Hemker, co-owner of Greenville Veterinary Clinic, was recently honored by the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association.

Association Executive Director Deborah Lakamp said the Dr. Erwin Small First Decade Award is awarded by the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association to young leaders who have been in practice for 10 years or less.

Lakamp said Dr. Hemker has been generous in helping others in the veterinary profession. She has served on the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association board and has been involved in the University of Illinois’ Fall Conference, talking to other veterinarians about implementing business strategies. Lakamp said Dr. Hemker has been an asset to the Southern Illinois Veterinary Medical Association as well.

Dr. Hemker is a 2006 graduate of the University of Illinois’ College of Veterinary Medicine. She is a mixed animal veterinarian at the Greenville clinic.