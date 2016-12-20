Highland House Explosion

A vacant house exploded south of Highland Sunday morning.

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department was called about 11:30 a.m.

Steve Plocher, fire chief, said no one was in the house when the incident occurred. The owners of the house are Becky and Jay Rock. It was reported they had plans to demolish the house.

Chief Plocher said that due to the cold weather, the owners were worried about the water lines freezing so the gas furnace was turned on. Plocher said that in a couple of hours the gas built up in the house and ignited when the furnace kicked on.

Chief Plocher said the house was heavily damaged with the explosion causing the front door to fly over 100 feet away. There was a small fire in the basement, which was quickly extinguished by firemen, who were on the scene about an hour.