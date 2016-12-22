I’m Dreaming Of A…Warm Christmas?

The Christmas weekend looks to be unseasonably warm. Friday evening was originally thought to be the wild card factor, with the National Weather Service calling for temperatures on the borderline of freezing and the possibility for freezing precipitation. Kevin Deitsch, a National Weather Service meteorologist, tells us freezing temperatures no longer appear to be a threat.

Deitsch said rain may mix with some wet snow early Friday, but by Friday afternoon, all precipitation will be in the form of rain. The chance of rain continues through the night Friday, but by Saturday conditions will be dry. Temperatures will rise Saturday into the mid -40’s. High temperatures will push into the upper 50’s and low 60’s on Christmas Day. Some rain expected throughout much of the area Sunday. Deitsch also said we may even hear some thunder Christmas night.

Deitsch said for those traveling, the forecast will be the same through much of the state this weekend.

Stay tuned to WGEL 101.7 FM for up to date weather information from the National Weather Service.