Local Connection To Inauguration

A former Greenville resident is involved in logistical operations for the presidential inauguration parade on January 20.

Air Force Captain Alan Morford said it was a bit of a surprise when he received the assignment in Washington, D.C. Morford marched in the last presidential inauguration with one of the organizers of this year’s event. He said the team coordinates with the Presidential Inauguration Committee and the Joint Congressional Committee for Inauguration Ceremonies. Ten to twelve thousand people will be involved in the parade alone.

Click below to hear more:

Morford moved to Normal, Illinois when he was 11 years old and graduated from Normal Community West High School. He has fond memories of attending Greenville College and working in Greenville.

He enrolled in 2001 as a twenty year old freshman, following his Christian rock band mates to GC. Morford met his wife here and worked at a few local businesses before joining the Air Force.

Click below to hear his comments:

Captain Morford is a ceremonial guardsman in the United States Air Force Honor Guard.