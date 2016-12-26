A Marrow Donor Registry is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the Highland Knights of Columbus Hall. The registry is a way to help save lives by delivering cures to people diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers through marrow transplants. More than 14,000 people are in need of a transplant.

Denis Bellm of Highland was diagnosed this year with MDS, a bone marrow disorder and for which the only cure is a bone marrow transplant. He is currently having chemo treatments and searching the bone marrow registry for a donor.

You could be a match for one of the thousands of patients looking for a match. It only takes about fifteen minutes and a cheek swab sample to join the registry. If you are age 18 – 44, you are eligible.

For more information, call Marilyn at 616-0096.