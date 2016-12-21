Master Gardeners Advanced Certification

Master Gardeners Deanna Ratermann (Germantown), Kathy Kingsley (Centralia), and Linda Summers (Nashville) received Advanced Master Gardener Certification in Ecology at their recent holiday gathering.

To receive advanced certification, current Master Gardeners must complete an additional twenty hours of continuing education by certified instructors in the chosen subject matter. All three Master Gardeners completed the entire Master Naturalist program which is 60 Hours of classroom training. This is an additional forty hours of training over and above the 20 needed for advanced certification.

These Master Gardeners are now equipped to ‘help others learn to grow’, the Master Gardener mission. Master Gardeners are trained for working with typical urban landscapes and gardens; the ecology certification gives them the tools to help with native landscaping, wildlife habitat, prairie restoration along with land stewardship. Master Gardeners are a dedicated group of volunteers working with Extension to assist the general public with a number of horticultural needs in our community.

The University of Illinois 2017 Master Gardener training will begin on January 24. Call Gail DeVilbiss 526-4551 for additional information. Registration deadline is January 9.