MG FFA Grant

The Mulberry Grove FFA recently received a “How Do You Dairy” grant through the St. Louis District Dairy Council.

The FFA chapter partnered with the Bond County Ag In the Classroom program to teach 8th grade students about the cheese-making process. Students learned about how to make cheese, participated in cheese tasting, toured the FFA classrooms, ag workshop, the hydroponics lab, and visited with other FFA members about the competitions and leadership opportunities provided by FFA. The students tasted cheese curds and mozzarella, cheddar, and gouda cheeses from Marcoot Creamery and were served cheese pizza for lunch.

The FFA chapter utilized the event as a recruiting opportunity and educated the 8th grade students about the dairy industry, cheese production, and how the pizza industry is one of the top utilizers of cheese.