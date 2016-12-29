New Farm Policy News Website

Fans of Keith Good’s Farmpolicy.com website who were sad to see it discontinued in 2015 will be happy to hear about his new University of Illinois blogsite.

The site, farmpolicynews.illinois.edu, features topics of interest to Corn Belt farmers such as: land values, farm income variables, agricultural production estimates, Farm Bill developments, trade issues, biofuels news, regulatory proposals, and other topics that are impacting the agricultural economy.

Good says he draws from many different resources when reviewing a topic to post on the site. “I use current newspaper articles, government reports, extension updates, Federal Reserve Bank reports, Congressional hearings, and news releases to disseminate easy-to-digest, informative posts.”

The content of the new Farm Policy News blog is of interest to a diverse audience. The site was created to expand the reach of the popular farmdoc and farmdoc daily efforts and supplement that information with timely and relevant policy news and economic information. Both farmdoc and farmdoc daily are managed by the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at U of I.

How will the new site be different from Good’s former Farmpolicy.com?

Good says, “Rather than a comprehensive update containing most of the developments in the latest news cycle, the updates at the new site will be more narrowly tailored to one particular topic that is currently in the news.

“In addition, unlike the old site, where updates were posted on a strict early-morning deadline each weekday, posts at the new site will be made about four times a week and will likely be posted at various times during the day.”

Anyone interested in receiving regular updates can subscribe to Farm Policy News via an RSS feed or through social media including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.