New Good Farm Policy Website

Fans of Keith Good’s Farmpolicy.com website who were sad to see it discontinued in 2015 will be happy to hear about his new University of Illinois blogsite. The site, farmpolicy.illinois.edu, features topics of interest to Corn Belt farmers such as: land values, farm income variables, agricultural production estimates, Farm Bill developments, trade issues, biofuels news, regulatory proposals, and other topics impacting the agricultural economy.

You may subscribe to Farm Policy News via an RSS feed or through social media including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information, call your local U of I Extension office. In Bond County, call 664-3665.