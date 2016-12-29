Santa Visits Vets

Santa Claus visited the veterans at Helia Healthcare just prior to the Christmas weekend and delivered gifts from AMVETS Post 140. The gifts were gift cards to local stores for staff and family members to purchase items needed for the 13 veterans at Helia Healthcare. The program is organized by AMVET member John Gillard and is an annual event for the local AMVETS post.

Veterans at Helia Healthcare include: John Shank, Lucian Jones, Larry Odell, James Grueder, John Garrison, Lee Mayberry, Earl Gum, Art Ripperda, Vince Klosterman, Dale Bradly, Wayne Elliott, Anton Koberzxy, and Ron Kautz.