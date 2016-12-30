Scenes From Pearl Harbor Contest

Greenville AMVETS Post 140 recently held an essay and poster contest relating to the 50th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Tony Koonce, representing the local AMVETS post, recently visited some of the local schools to congratulate the contest winners.

Winners included:

3rd and 4th Grade Posters – Greenville Elementary: Landon Hentze, first place; Austin Wall, second place; Elizabeth Marron Rinella, third place. County Schools: Annalee Chase, first place; Elyssa Haller, second place; Kaylen Brink, third place.

5th and 6th Grade Essays – Greenville Elementary: Julah Liss, first place; Gavin Langel, second place; Georgia Sussenbach, third place. County Schools: Allie Krummel, first place; Terrah Perry, second place; Jillian Elam, third place.

7th and 8th Grade Essays – Greenville Jr. High: Emma Nord, first place; Katie Peppler, second place; Katlyn Scott, third place.

County Schools: Richard Sinclair IV, first place; Cahen Green, second place; Jay Sanders, third place.

9th and 10th Grade Essays – Greenville High School: Olivia Balkenbush, first place; Jolie Harnetiaux, second place; Charles Giller, third place.

11th and 12th Grade Essays – Greenville High School: Collin Kessinger, first place; Joshua Brannon, second place; Camden Wall, third place.