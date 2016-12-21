School Board Candidates

In the Unit 1 and 2 school districts in Bond County, both have just enough candidates for the openings on the school boards.

Monday was the final day for petitions to be filed.

In Unit 2, the four candidates, for four four-year terms, are incumbent Dr. Edmar Schreiber of Shoal Creek Township, Dan Sidwell of Burgess Township, Ashley Driemeyer of Burgess Township and Laura Wall of Shoal Creek Township.

Jay Young, Mike Timmermann and Frank Doll decided not to seek re-election.

In Mulberry Grove Unit 1, two of the four candidates are incumbents; Jim Quick and Jeffrey Koontz are seeking re-election. The other two candidates are Steve Creek and Steve Swain.

Four, four-year terms will be filled by Unit 1 voters. Dianne Neathery and Karen Tally are not running for re-election.

Two positions are to be filled on the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees. Incumbents Dr. Dee Boswell and Kelly Bennett are two of the four candidates.

Also running are Malia Boozer and Bryan Holthaus. In 2012, Holthaus was appointed to the K.C. board. He does not currently serve on it.

The consolidated election is April 4.