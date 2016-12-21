The 11th annual Sorento School Food Drive was held from December 1st through December 20th as a school service project for the Sorento community.

Students in grades K-8 collected well over 2,000 food items this year plus an anonymous donation of $47 was also donated to the food pantry.

The winning class that collected the most items was the 7th grade. The 23 students in 7th grade collected 439 items for the pantry. A party for the 7th graders will be arranged by their teacher in the second semester as a reward for winning the food drive.