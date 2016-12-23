Twelve senior students at Greenville High School and one student at Mulberry Grove High School have earned the distinction of being named Illinois State Scholars.

At GHS, the students are Noelle Beans, Hannah Gaffner, Collin Kessinger, Christian Kester, Noah Matthews, Kenan Oestreich, Samantha Siefken, Mackenzie Smerick, William Sunderland, Matthew Timmermann, Camden Wall and Gloria Wilson.

At Mulberry Grove High School, Katelyn Dugan was named an Illinois State Scholar.

The honor is based on scores of the A-C-T or S-A-T tests, taken by the students their junior year, plus their class rank and grade point average.

State scholars are named by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.