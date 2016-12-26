Unit 2 Buses Delayed

The State of Illinois is lagging behind in making payments to school districts for categorical programs.

One of the funds affected in Bond County Community Unit 2 is the transportation fund. The school board had plans of purchasing four buses to be ready for the 2017-18 school year.

Superintendent Wes Olson said everything is now on hold because the school district has yet to see the fourth quarter categorical state aid payment for transportation from last year. The payment was vouchered in June and the district expected to receive it after the start of the current fiscal year, but Olson said it is concerning that they haven’t received it yet.

Click below to hear his comments:

Olson said the district still wants to buy new buses, however, the Unit 2 bus fleet is in good condition. He said there is no doubt that the district is able to transport students safely.

Click below to hear more:

As of November 30, the state owed Unit 2 over $848,000 in categorical program payments.