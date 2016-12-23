Unit 2 Personnel

Following an executive session, the Bond County Community Unit 2 board of education took actions on several personnel matters.

Accepted were the resignations of Keith Kistler as high school boy’s golf coach, Trisha Taylor as a special education aide at Greenville Elementary School, and Martha Hearn as a school bus aide.

Hired as the high school industrial technology teacher, for the rest of the school year, was Terry Marshall.

New employees approved for the expansion of the pre-school programs included Kathleen Beloit as a teacher, Megan Isringhausen and Rachelle Hosick as aides and Nancy Baldwin in food service.

Hired as special education aides were Deb Evans and Anne Burris.

Approved as volunteer coaches were Carrie Baker and Riley Hannula for Greenville Jr. High volleyball and Aimee Baker for Sorento volleyball.

Granted leaves of absence were Dee Hodson, teacher at the Greenville Elementary School, and Ella Drumeller, a bus driver.

All motions on personnel items were approved on 6 to 0 votes with one board member absent.