Unit 2 Sewer Easements

The Bond County Community Unit 2 board has granted right-of-way easements to the City of Greenville for sewer work.

The easements are along Illinois Rt. 140 near the Unit 2 bus lot and along Idler Lane at the Tom Doll soccer field. The city is planning to install sewer lines at those locations.

There is no cost to the school district regarding the easements.

It was reported the sewer line along Rt. 140 will be used by the school district, tapping onto it for sewer service at the bus barn.

The line at the soccer field gives the district the option of hooking onto it if a restroom facility is built in the near future at the field.

In another matter, to comply with state law, the school board has approved a resolution to regulate travel, meal and lodging expense reimbursements for officers and employees. This is done under the Local Government Expense Control Act.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the Unit 2 policies must be adopted by March.