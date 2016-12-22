Monday night, a higher Unit 2 tax levy was approved by the school board.

The vote was 6 to 0 with Jay Young absent.

Board President Edmar Schreiber said the district is requesting $7,344,693 in corporate and special purpose property taxes, which is an increase of 8.51% over what it received last year. The district expects to receive $1,282,775 for debt service and public building lease tax, a decrease of 0.4% over last year. The total estimated property taxes to be levied in 2016, fiscal year 2017-2018, are $8,627,468, an increase of 7.15% over last year.

Superintendent Wes Olson said developing a tax levy is really a guess at this time. He said the unknowns are what the expenses are going to be and what the EAV is. He said for the sake of the district and the students in the district, the board is asking for more. He said for the sake of not leaving money on the table, the board guesses high.

No one made a comment during the truth in taxation hearing.

Next year, county clerks will calculate how much the district is to receive. If the district has requested less than it is to receive, no adjustment will be made.

If the district has requested more than it is eligible to receive, the clerks will reduce the amount to the actual entitlement, based on tax rates and the actual equalized assessed valuation.