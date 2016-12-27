The Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited banquet is Saturday, February 4, in the KC Hall in Highland. This special event features a two-meat buffet, auction, and other activities with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork, and collectibles. A grant from this event will go toward local conservation and youth education.

Dinner begins at 5:00 p.m. and tickets are $45.00 each or $20.00 for a spouse or child age 15 or younger. Tickets must be ordered by January 28 and will not be available at the door.

To order tickets, call Greg Zykan at 339-8112.