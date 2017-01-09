2016 Circuit Court Cases

The overall caseload in Bond County Circuit Court was lower in 2016 when compared to 2015, but was higher than 2014.

Circuit Clerk Rex Catron reports there were 7,937 cases filed last year, a decrease of 672 from 2015 but an increase of 170 from 2014.

Eight categories of cases were higher. Notably, juvenile abuse/neglect cases jumped from 10 in 2015 to 18, and juvenile delinquency cases leaped from 16 to 37.

There were 113 orders of protection issued last year, a hike of 33, and lawsuit filings rose from 54 to 85.

The Bond County court also had more adoption, chancery suit, family and probate cases last year.

Criminal cases went down in 2016. State’s Attorney Chris Bauer filed 115 felonies, a decrease of four, and 116 misdemeanors, a decrease of 31.

Cases for driving while under the influence of alcohol in 2016 were 26, compared to 45 in 2015.

Traffic tickets issued by police working in the county totaled 6,968, a decrease of 699 when compared to the 2015 total.

Ninety-two divorces were filed last year, three less than in 2015 and there were fewer conservation tickets, ordinance citations, miscellaneous remedy, small claims and tax cases.