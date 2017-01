Clinton County 4-H held a break making workshop for youth on January 16 during the MLK holiday. Twenty-four area youth participated in the class, which was led by Diane Sinclair and Anita Brandmeyer.

The children had the opportunity to make their own loaf of bread, and a personal sized pizza. They also participated in team building activities.

For more information about Clinton County 4-H Activities, please call the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.