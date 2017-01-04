Clinton County 4-H Horse contest teams will begin practicing January 8 at the Clinton County Extension Office in Breese at 1:30 p.m. The contest teams are open to any Clinton County youth age 8 and older as of January 1, 2017. Previous 4-H membership and horse ownership are not necessary for these teams. However, an enthusiasm for learning, and a passion for horses are vital.

Contest teams for 2017 will include Horse Bowl, Hippology, Speech, and possibly Horse Judging. All the contests are split into different age divisions, so youth are competing against members their own age. Youth can pick one contest, or more.

Horse Bowl is a team contest where members race to buzz in first and answer questions related to all kinds of horse knowledge. Hippology is a multi-phase individual contest that includes a written test, and informational slide identification. Speeches can be done individually or as a team about any horse related topic. In Horse Judging, members get to play the judge and place live classes of horses.

Practices will be at the Clinton County Extension Office (times will vary slightly) on January 8 and 22, February 5 and 19, and March 12 and 19. Because Horse Bowl is a team contest, it is expected that participants will miss no more than one practice.

The Regional Contest for Horse Bowl and Hippology will be at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale on March 25. Those who qualify will advance to the State Contests on April 29 and 30 at University of Illinois. Speech contests do not have a regional qualifier and are all done at the State Contest on April 29. The 2017 Horse Judging Contest date has not been finalized.

For more information, call the Clinton County Extension Office at 526-4551.