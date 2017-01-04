4-H Robotics Clubs

Clinton County 4-H has two robotics special interest clubs starting up for the season in January. The Clover Rovers will begin meeting on January 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Germantown Library. Remaining club meetings will be January 17, 31, Feb 14, 28 and March 8 at the same place and time. The group is geared towards elementary age participants. They will learn basic engineering principals, design, build & program robots. They will also be able to make innovations based on their experiments and findings.

A robotics competition club is also forming this month. There will be an information night on January 17 at 7 p.m. at the Clinton County Extension Office in Breese for youth interested in joining the Robotics Competition Team. This team will attend the 4-H Robotics Competition in April.

New members are welcome at both groups. For more information, or to register, please call the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.